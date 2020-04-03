AGA says small-business aid package will bypass gaming companies

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller is calling on SBA leadership to modify regulations that would make one-third of small gaming companies ineligible for CARES relief.

American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller gives a welcome address to attendees during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American Gaming Association is concerned that small gaming companies, like gaming equipment manufacturers, will be left out of the new $2 trillion stimulus package.

Eligibility guidelines for small-business loans would make one-third of businesses supported by gaming ineligible to participate in the newly established Paycheck Protection Program through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the Washington-based AGA.

“The AGA urges (Small Business Administration) Administrator (Jovita) Carranza to immediately correct this oversight and extend this needed relief to all of America’s small businesses and their employees, including those in the communities across 43 states that rely on our industry’s contributions,” Miller said Friday in a statement.

