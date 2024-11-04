All treats, no tricks: October’s top 5 jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable conquests that happened in October in the Las Vegas Valley.

For the rest of the country, late October is the time to dress up, cosplay, pretend to be someone else … and perhaps going a little overboard on available libations.

That’s the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience 7/24/365 (or 366 in this Leap Year). Here are five of the more memorable jackpot conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $516K slots jackpot hits at Henderson casino

A Michigan man had something to smile about that day. Saturday after the Oregon game, not so much.

4. $2.3M Powerball ticket sells at Primm lottery store

Primm counts!

3. $600K table games jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Nothing like coming in for a football game and scoring.

2. $312K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Mitch likely was able to get that new set of clubs.

1. $1.5M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

Always love jackpots at Harry Reid, wondering whether it was a traveler coming or going.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

