Bellagio sold to Blackstone in $4.2B leaseback deal
MGM Resorts International is selling the Bellagio property and leasing it back, giving the casino operator a cash infusion of more than $4 billion.
Las Vegas-based MGM announced Tuesday that it reached a deal with New York financial giant The Blackstone Group that calls for their joint venture to acquire the Bellagio’s real estate and lease it back to MGM for an “initial” rent of $245 million per year.
MGM will receive a 5 percent ownership stake in the venture and around $4.2 billion in cash, the company said.
The deal is expected to close this quarter.
