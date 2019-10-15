Bellagio sold to Blackstone in $4.2B leaseback deal

MGM Resorts International is selling the Bellagio property and leasing it back, giving the casino operator a cash infusion of more than $4 billion.

People watch the water fountain show outside the Bellagio hotel and casino on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Fountains of Bellagio show on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Bellagio showcases its spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

MGM Resorts International is selling the Bellagio property and leasing it back, giving the casino operator a cash infusion of more than $4 billion.

Las Vegas-based MGM announced Tuesday that it reached a deal with New York financial giant The Blackstone Group that calls for their joint venture to acquire the Bellagio’s real estate and lease it back to MGM for an “initial” rent of $245 million per year.

MGM will receive a 5 percent ownership stake in the venture and around $4.2 billion in cash, the company said.

The deal is expected to close this quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.