Boyd Gaming reports 18% revenue drop in first quarter

Boyd Gaming Corp. reported a substantial drop in revenue in the first quarter as the company works to preserve liquidity amid nationwide casino shutdowns.

Revenue dropped 18 percent to $680.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $827.3 million in the same period the previous year.

“Prior to the closure of all of our properties in mid-March, our Company began the first quarter with a strong performance, posting two consecutive months of solid year-over-year growth across our nationwide operations,” President and CEO Keith Smith said in a statement released Tuesday. “We believe our Company is well-positioned to sustain itself through the closure period. We intend to emerge from these challenging times as a more efficient and operationally focused Company.”

The casino operator has made a series of steps in recent weeks to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most staff members have been placed on furlough, and company executives are set to take “significant salary reductions,” according to a statement released April 8. All nonfurloughed members at its corporate and property management teams are taking a salary cut, and Boyd’s board of directors has agreed to suspend its compensation.

Additionally, all capital projects and Boyd’s cash dividend program have been suspended, and all nonessential spending has been postponed indefinitely. These steps are meant to ensure the company will have sufficient liquidity and resources to sustain itself until it can reopen.

Boyd has 29 wholly owned gaming properties, 12 of which are in Nevada. It’s not yet clear when the state will allow casinos to reopen, but Boyd currently is accepting reservations for its Las Vegas hotels beginning May 15.

