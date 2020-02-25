Caesars CEO: Contigency plans for coronavirus in development

In a fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Tony Rodio said the company is “working on contingency plans should the situation begin to affect business” but so far the company has seen “no business impact whatsoever.”

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The coronavirus is “on top of everybody’s mind,” the head of Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Tuesday.

Rodio said around 1 percent of overall profitability for the whole company comes from VIP players from Asia.

He said the company’s biggest concern going forward is if the company begins to see cancellations of domestic travelers “for fear of interacting with Asian clientele.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

