Caesars executives acquire shares of company
Eight executives with Caesars Entertainment Corp. acquired more than a half-million dollars of company stock, according to a series of SEC filings Tuesday.
Eight executives of Caesars Entertainment Corp. have received thousands of dollars of company stock as part of an annual vesting event that was a part of their compensation packages.
Securities and Exchange Commission filings Tuesday showed eight reportable transactions for Caesars stock.
More than 78,000 Caesars shares worth more than $535,000 were distributed as part of the company’s long-term incentive plan, the filings show.
According to the individual statements of changes in beneficial ownership filings, the Caesars stock vesting occurred Friday.
A summary of the Caesars vesting event:
-Thomas Jenkin, global president of destination markets, received 21,530 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $147,480.
-Eric Hession, executive vice president and chief financial officer, received 18,105 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $124,019.
-Christopher Holdren, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, received 13,448 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $92,119.
-Monica Digilio, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, received 9,187 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $62,931.
-Christian Stuart, executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment, received 5,224 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $35,784.
-Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations, received 4,812 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $32,962.
-Keith Causey, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, received 3,424 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $23,454.
-Michelle Bushore, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, received 2,473 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $16,940.
Caesars shares closed up 5.3 percent, 34 cents, to $6.76 a share in slightly-below-average volume trading.
A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the nature of the Caesars stock transactions.
