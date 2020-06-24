Caesars mandates guests wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside it properties, effective immediately.
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside it properties, effective immediately. The only exception is when employees or guests are eating or drinking, according to a Wednesday news release.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.