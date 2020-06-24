Caesars mandates guests wear masks

Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside it properties, effective immediately.

Pedestrians walk past a masked statue in front of Caesars Palace on the third day that the Strip has been reopened since coronavirus shut it down on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gamblers wear masks and gloves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic at Planet Hollywood on the Strip on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside it properties, effective immediately. The only exception is when employees or guests are eating or drinking, according to a Wednesday news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

