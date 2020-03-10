Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves

The company’s “long standing policy” is to have only employees whose jobs involve cleaning or handling cleaning chemicals wear gloves.

Caesars Palace is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Corp. sent home at least one employee for wearing latex gloves while on the job.

Spokesman Richard Broome said the company’s policy is “based on CDC directives that washing hands frequently is the best preventative measure and that gloves or masks are not effective.”

Broome said the company’s “long standing policy” is to have employees whose jobs involve cleaning or handling cleaning chemicals wear gloves. Other employees do not wear gloves, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.