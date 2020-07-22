Circus Circus gives workers notice of layoffs

People walk in the crosswalk in front of Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circus Circus plans to permanently lay off 252 employees on Sept. 1.

The Strip property, purchased by Phil Ruffin for $825 million in December, had started furloughs, permanent layoffs and reduced hours for 2,074 employees on March 17, according to a letter dated June 30. These actions “have continued and will continue” through the first of September.

The notices comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, a 60-day notice is required if a company with at least 100 full-time employees plans to lay off at least 50 people at a single site. Employers who do not comply with the WARN Act are liable to pay each affected employee an amount equal to back pay and benefits for the violation period, which can last up to 60 days.

The letter says the company is reducing its staff because of the COVID-19 health crisis and unforeseen business circumstances.

“Whether or not this action triggers the requirements of the (WARN) Act, we thought it appropriate to give you this notice,” the letter reads. “We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly and unexpectedly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company expects to terminate 93 guest room attendant jobs, 79 dealer jobs, and 13 floor supervising positions, among others.

A spokeswoman for Circus Circus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.