Coronavirus outbreak postpones gaming trade show G2E Asia

The planned May G2E trade show in Macao has been postponed by 10 weeks due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel is shown. G2E Asia, a spinoff of the Global Gaming Expo sponsored by the American Gaming Association and produced by Reed Expositions, is postponing its scheduled May conference to late July. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Attendees wander about the Aristocrat exhibition space entrance during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

G2E Asia, a spinoff of the Global Gaming Expo sponsored by the American Gaming Association and produced by Reed Expositions, is postponing its scheduled May conference to late July.

In a statement appearing on the G2E Asia website, organizers said the three-day event would occur July 28-30 at the Venetian Macao instead of May 19-21 as originally planned.

“G2E Asia, and its organizers, the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions, fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours,” the statement says.

More news about coronavirus Read here

“Regrettably, the COVID-19 outbreak and related travel and commercial restrictions make those preparations too difficult to hold the show as planned in May. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

About 18,000 people attended last year’s G2E Asia event. The format is similar to the Global Gaming Expo held every fall in Las Vegas, attended by about 25,000 people.

“Like all of you, we have carefully monitored the global health crisis related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” organizers said. “Our top priority is ensuring a safe environment for employees, customers and exhibitors at Global Gaming Expo Asia.”

Johns Hopkins University is monitoring the spread of the disease and said 10 cases have been reported in Macao.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates six properties in Macao and one in Singapore.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.