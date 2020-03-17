Cosmopolitan to close Wednesday, citing coronavirus

Employees will continue to receive benefits and pay during the closure, which is set to last through at least March 31.

Aerial photo of the Cosmopolitan hotel casino as seen on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will close to guests starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a company letter sent to staff and obtained by the Review-Journal.

“This action is in line with recommendations by local and federal health authorities encouraging limited social gatherings and travel, and Nevada Governor Sisolak’s recommendation that casinos consider closing to the public,” the letter says. “We take these recommendations seriously as it is our responsibility to do our part in combatting the progression of COVID-19.”

Employees will continue to receive benefits and pay during the closure, which is set to last through at least March 31.

