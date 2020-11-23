62°F
Casinos & Gaming

Holiday room rates tumble

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 2:10 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 2:54 pm
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review- ...
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas room rates for Thanksgiving weekend have dropped in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

Last week, the website showed that a stay at Red Rock Resort had been listed at $250 for Friday. On Monday, rates had dropped 47 percent to $133. Rates at the Strat dropped 55 percent in that same time frame, from $64 to $29.

Of the 35 properties tracked — including those on the Strip, downtown and in other parts of the valley — all but six reduced room rates between Nov. 19 and Monday, with reduction ranging between 3.6 and 54.7 percent.

Room rates listed for Saturday also have dipped.

On Monday, Hotels.com showed rooms at the Paris Las Vegas this Saturday start at $55, about half the price of a stay last weekend. Excalibur prices were cut by nearly 62 percent over the week, from $65 last Saturday to $25 this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

