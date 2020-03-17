Las Vegas casinos: Pay during closures and where the layoffs are

Here’s an updated roundup of the latest changes to Las Vegas casinos.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing, the latest hotel-casino on the Strip to shut down over fears of the spreading coronavirus on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on Nevada casinos.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The company will continue to pay full time, part time and regularly scheduled team members for up to two weeks following the temporary closure of our properties, and their benefits eligibility will not be interrupted. The company recently began layoffs. Representatives did not respond to requests for comment asking what would happen to employees’ pay after two weeks.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Offering payroll coverage to all employees for 30 days.

MGM Resorts International

Offering two weeks of pay and benefits for part-time and full-time furloughed employees, and would pay benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in MGM Resorts health plans through June 30. Representatives did not immediately respond to requests to clarify what would happen to employees’ pay after those two weeks.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Paying all employees during the 30-day closure, no employee layoffs or furloughs were being considered.

Station Casinos

Offering regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and salaried full-time team members through April 30 and has moved several hundred part-time employees to full-time status so they could receive full benefits.

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Employees reported the company will pay one week’s worth of pay to hourly employees while managers will receive two weeks worth of pay. Plans have not been communicated beyond a two-week time period.

Penn National Gaming

Said it will continue to pay wages and benefits for the nearly 3,200 team members at its Nevada properties.

Sahara Las Vegas

Laid off a number of employees and said it will “absorb costs to maintain health benefits for all individuals affected by these changes during this difficult time.” It did not address how the closure would affect staff’s pay.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Continuing to offer full pay and benefits to full-time and eligible employees through March 31.

Golden Entertainment

A letter to staff said it plans to “do (its) best to preserve the jobs of the hardworking men and women” who work there. A letter sent to employees obtained by the Review-Journal said all full-time hourly and salaried staff would be paid for one week from their last day worked, after which the team members could use vacation days or paid time off until the balances are exhausted. Those on the company’s health insurance plan will maintain benefits during the temporary layoff period.

South Point

All full-time employees at South Point will be paid 32 hours per week and receive full benefits until the property reopens.

Golden Nugget

Staff members are reporting furloughs and layoffs. A statement from downtown property said “all active full-time and part-time team members” — those who were working up until the closure — will receive two weeks of pay.The company also said it would maintain and pay for benefits for all team members enrolled in its health plan and who have “accepted and remain on furlough now through the end of the furlough period, or until June 30.

