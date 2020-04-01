Wynn Resorts extending benefits for workers

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Wednesday that it is paying full- and part-time employees full wages, salaries and tips though May 15.

Encore and Wynn in Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Wednesday that it is paying full- and part-time employees full wages, salaries and tips though May 15, according to a video to employees from CEO Matt Maddox published on YouTube.

The company had previously said it would guarentee all Wynn and Encore employees payroll coverage during the 30-day shutdown, which has since been extended until at least April 30.

