Las Vegas Sands reports 51% revenue drop in first quarter

The resort operator’s numbers reflect the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic and government-ordered casino shutdowns in Nevada and Macao.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported net revenue of $1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday — a decrease of 51 percent from the same period last year — reflecting the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic and government-ordered casino shutdowns in Nevada and Macao.

The company is the first Las Vegas casino operator to report its first-quarter earnings. Other operators are expected to report similarly depressed numbers in the coming weeks following nationwide casino shutdowns.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business has been unprecedented, and I have never seen anything like it in my over 70 years in business,” said Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our greatest priority during this difficult time remains our deep commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities of Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas.”

In an earnings call Wednesday afternoon, Adelson added that the recovery could take more time in Las Vegas than in Asia but that he is confident travel and tourism spending eventually will recover.

The company closed its Las Vegas Strip properties, The Venetian and Palazzo, in mid-March and pledged to pay all salaried, hourly, tipped, seasonal and on-call employees during the closure. Sands also had to shut down its properties in the Chinese territory of Macao in February for 15 days.

Since then, the company has been implementing cost-cutting measures. Adelson recently announced the company would suspend its dividend program to have “maximum optionality” in producing future returns.

Its casino in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, has been closed since April 7 and is slated to stay closed until June 1. The financial impact of that closure is not reflected in the results for the first quarter, which ended March 31.

“For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the operations at MBS remained open; however, revenue and adjusted property EBITDA declined month-on-month in both February and March.”

An April 17 note from J.P. Morgan, published after the dividend announcement, estimated the company is burning about $393 million in a zero-revenue environment and has 18 months of liquidity at this rate.

“We believe this move (to suspend dividends) preserves and enhances (Sands’) strong liquidity position and elongates its cash burn duration,” analyst Joseph Greff said in the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

