Light up the night: July’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable casino conquests that happened in July in the Las Vegas Valley.

File - Slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks, as always, lit up the Las Vegas skies for the Fourth of July … and July 3, 5, 6, 7 or whenever the neighbors finally ran out of things to burn.

Some Las Vegas casinos also made some machines and tables explode. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $517K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

Taking care of those who took care of you.

4. Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Now this is how you visit America!

3. $1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Paying a seven-figure payout in the slots room …

2. Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort’s history

… or the table games. Counters at The Venetian were very busy this month.

1. Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort

The slots player had a dollar left. Then he didn’t.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

