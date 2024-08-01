80°F
Light up the night: July’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley

Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
File - Slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
File - Slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
File - Slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer out on the empty land he plans to build on outside of Pahrump on Saturd ...
Funding may be biggest struggle for developer’s Las Vegas Spaceport dream
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
Tropicana demolition moving ahead as planned, Bally’s CEO says
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at Westgate spo ...
Proposed legislation would exempt US sportsbooks from handle tax
A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L ...
Nevada sees strong June gaming performance, sets records
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

Fireworks, as always, lit up the Las Vegas skies for the Fourth of July … and July 3, 5, 6, 7 or whenever the neighbors finally ran out of things to burn.

Some Las Vegas casinos also made some machines and tables explode. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $517K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

Taking care of those who took care of you.

4. Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Now this is how you visit America!

3. $1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Paying a seven-figure payout in the slots room

2. Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort’s history

or the table games. Counters at The Venetian were very busy this month.

1. Visitor turns $3 into $2.1M slots jackpot at off-Strip resort

The slots player had a dollar left. Then he didn’t.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

