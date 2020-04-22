Nevada gaming officials detail requirements for casino reopenings

State gaming regulators have issued a memorandum addressing the filing of forms and paperwork that will enable casinos to reopen — but there’s no date for that to occur.

The state Gaming Control Board has issued a six-page policy memorandum on procedures for reopening casinos after their temporary closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The memorandum, authored by board member Terry Johnson, lists no opening dates, referencing when “the governor authorizes reopening of gaming operations.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday said decisions on opening dates for nonessential businesses would be based on Nevada meeting critical public health benchmarks, including a sustained decline in COVID-19 infections.

Most of the details of the memorandum address deadlines for reporting financial and tax information required of licensed operators. The memo said the plan must be submitted at least seven days before reopening occurs “or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.”

