Planet Hollywood announces reopening date

A sign stating Planet HollywoodÕs temporary closure is seen inside the doors of the hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strip resort will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Oct. 8, parent company Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced Friday. It will be a limited reopening: Gaming floors will be open seven days a week, but the hotel will only accept weekend reservations, Thursdays through Sundays.

“Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and we are pleased to announce the reopening of the hotel for weekend stays, along with gaming, restaurants and other amenities, at this resort on Oct. 8,” Planet Hollywood general manager and senior vice president Jason Gregorec said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests back with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols.”

The resort’s reopening plan includes “more frequent cleaning and sanitization” and a health screening program for its employees, a release said. Additionally, Planet Hollywood will require masks for all visitors and employees. Masks will be available at the property.

Planet Hollywood will open with its newly branded William Hill sportsbook, “with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering,” the release said. Other open amenities will include Gordon Ramsay Burger, Heart Bar, Extra Lounge, Café Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, Chick-fil-A, Strip House, Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara, PH 24 and PH Need It.

The Miracle Mile Shops that connects to Planet Hollywood has been open since June 9.

When Planet Hollywood opens on Oct. 8, it will join multiple other reopened Caesars properties on the Strip, such as Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s and The Linq Hotel.

