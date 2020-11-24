Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions

Nevada’s casinos won’t need to overhaul their operating plans under new guidance issued Tuesday by gaming regulators.

The Gaming Control Board’s emergency directive affirms the governor’s decision to limit capacity in casino floors, restaurants and bars. They are not to exceed more than 25 percent of building and fire code capacity, a decrease from the previous cap of 50 percent, according to the directive.

The control board indicated other amenities like retail shops and pools could continue to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The board, which oversees and regulates gaming licenses, indicated license-holders’ previously approved reopening or operating plans will remain effective.

On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his plans for a three-week statewide “pause” to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. His directive became effective Tuesday, and it tightened capacity limits on public gatherings, places of worship and large meetings.

