Station Casinos testing workers for coronavirus, antibodies

Station Casinos has started testing its workers for COVID-19.

All company and lease partner team members will receive both antigen and antibody COVID-19 tests before returning to work, the company said Wednesday. It’s unclear when testing began, but the casino operator said in a statement that testing “has commenced” at six of its properties. Testing will be processed in conjunction with MedicWest/AMR and Quest Diagnostics.

The tests will be paid for by the company, but some Station Casino employees, like Santa Fe employee Peter Blaine, told the Review-Journal that they were unhappy with the decision to bring workers back on site for testing.

“Testing this early is pointless,” he said. “I’m all for testing all the employees before they go back to work, but if you don’t have an opening date and they don’t reopen before four, five, six weeks, how many people are going to get the virus in that period?”

The 63-year-old former table games dealer said he falls in the high-risk category and is supposed to be under a three-week quarantine after learning a week ago that he was in the presence of someone with the virus.

Despite this, Blaine said his department’s director told him he would have to visit the Santa Fe site this week for testing.

It’s unclear how many employees will be tested. The company had roughly 14,000 employees as of Jan. 31, according to its latest annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but staffing reductions announced May 1 affected approximately 39 percent of its full-time workforce.

Wednesday’s company statement reiterated Station Casino’s plans to reopen its properties in phases, starting with Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station along with its Wildfire division properties “when permitted to do so by governmental authorities.”

It plans to assess the performance of those properties before reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.

