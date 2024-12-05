Thankful for cards and spins: November’s top 5 jackpots in Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable conquests that happened in November at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Some winners were not shy about their success at Las Vegas casinos in November. (Rio, Caesars, The Venetian, Boyd Gaming)

Las Vegas Strip casinos (though sometimes not its commuters) were thankful for the second Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race gracing the streets of Sin City.

Others were thankful for most of the favorites carrying Thanksgiving weekend.

Then there were five people thrilled about the way spins and cards fell. Here are the memorable jackpot conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

5. $203K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

Don’t mess with Texas.

4. $544K slot jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Some people are shy. Some don’t want long-lost relatives knowing about things like this.

3. $736K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

I wonder whether Donald saw his Maple Leafs blank our beloved Golden Knights. He can definitely afford any seat or suite at Scotiabank Arena.

1b. $1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

History has been known to repeat itself.

1a. Player banks $1.2M on $50 bet at Strip resort

See? I told you.

