Trade show industry giant extends worker furloughs

Nevada companies are extending furloughs for or laying off hundreds of workers in coming weeks.

Jeff Chase, left, Freeman vice president of sustainability, and Steve Anderson, Freeman executive vice president, stand among CES exhibit construction at Las Vegas Convention Center in 2014. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man walks by a Freeman delievery schedule sign during preparations for the Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas Convention Center in 2014. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Among them is one of the largest event management companies in the Las Vegas Valley, Freeman Company LLC, which is extending the furloughs of 242 employees across its operations. The company puts together exhibits for annual events like CES and the National Association of Broadcasters convention, both of which canceled their Las Vegas shows citing the effects of the pandemic.

Freeman hopes to “eventually” bring back its furloughed employees and is maintaining their health insurance, according to a notice the company filed with the state’s employment bureau detailing the extended furloughs. The company would extend their furloughs from Wednesday through March 1, read the notice, dated Sept. 18.

In Sparks, the Nugget hotel-casino plans to layoff 154 of its employees on Nov. 15, according to a notice it sent to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Those companies filed notices under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

They represent the latest round of furloughs and layoffs for Southern Nevada, which continues to feel the economic sting of the COVID-19 pandemic even as businesses reopen from a statewide shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.