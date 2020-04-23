Treasure Island planning to open May 15

Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns will probably be extended.

The sun sets on the Strip, including Caesar's Palace and Treasure Island on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time.

The property’s website says the casino-resort is closed by order of the governor’s office but “will reopen on May 15,” subject to change.

“As of right now, that is the plan,” Treasure Island spokeswoman Jennifer Renzelman said.

Sisolak told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the state won’t know when to start counting down the 14-day time frame of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that his health advisers say must occur before any restrictions are lifted.

“We have not started a downward trajectory. So I can’t give you that day,” Sisolak said. “But I can tell you for certain some of the directives will have to be extended. We’re clearly not going to be opening up any gaming establishments, and some of the other businesses, we’re gonna have to continue with the social distancing and the avoidance of large group gatherings and whatnot regardless.”

Treasure Island’s website said the company will “work with all guests who wish to change or cancel their reservations, and provide full refunds to those with arrival dates during the closure,” and added that it will be “monitoring the ongoing situation and follow the advice of federal, state and local government and health agencies.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.