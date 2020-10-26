Tropicana, M Resort warn of more layoffs

Hundreds of resort jobs in the Las Vegas Valley are potentially on the chopping block come December.

Notices made public Monday indicate that the M Resort anticipates laying off 236 employees beginning Dec. 21 and over the course of the following two weeks and the Tropicana plans to add to its recent spree of layoffs beginning Dec. 23.

The Tropicana laid off 702 employees Oct. 15 and plans to lay off an additional 132 over a two-week stretch starting Dec. 23, the hotel-casino wrote in a notice.

Additionally, 180 employees at Park Theater and 164 employees at the MGM Grand Garden arena face layoffs, according to notices filed by service corporation Aramark. No date was provided in the notices.

The notices were filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs at large companies so they have time to find work elsewhere.

