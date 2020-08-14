Waldorf Astoria, other hotels, warn of possible layoffs, furloughs

Three Las Vegas Valley nongaming hotels have notified Nevada’s employment bureau that layoffs may be coming.

The Waldorf Astoria, seen here in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, warned the state on July 31 that the hotel expected to lay off employees as a result of the pandemic for the first time. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Las Vegas Valley nongaming hotels have notified Nevada’s employment bureau that layoffs may be coming and furloughs could last longer than six months.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South; DoubleTree by Hilton, 7250 Pollock Drive; and Platinum Hotel and Spa, 211 E. Flamingo Road, have provided notices warning of the potential furloughs and layoffs to the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation.

The notices comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere. They follow a pattern of valley hotels and resorts laying off or furloughing employees as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide shutdown.

Waldorf Astoria warned the state on July 31 that the hotel expected to lay off employees as a result of the pandemic for the first time, with the first 13 of 30 layoffs to begin Thursday. Additionally, the company said it now expects 476 previously furloughed employees to remain out of work longer than six months.

Also on July 31, Platinum Hotel told DETR it planned to lay off 11 employees on Aug. 31. The hotel’s human resources director wrote in the notice these would be additional layoffs after “we previously notified you that 59 associates” would be laid off on the last day of July.

DoubleTree notified the state on July 30 that seven employees on furlough could remain out of work for six or more months.

Requests seeking comment from Hilton and Platinum Hotel were not immediately returned.

