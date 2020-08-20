Wynn employees to receive stock in move to keep workers

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is offering key employees shares of the company in order to retain them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Aug. 7, 2020, file photo shows Wynn Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The company on Tuesday offered a combined 176,247 shares to roughly 240 of the company’s “top leaders” in Las Vegas and Boston, including executive officers, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Workers will be able to cash out one year after receiving the stock grant.

Workers who were awarded the grant received a letter Thursday from CEO Matt Maddox, who recognized the hardships many employees are facing during the pandemic.

“To say what we are going through in 2020 is ‘unprecedented’ really does not describe the situation at all: this year is treacherous,” the letter reads. “The year 2020 is much harder on our industry than the great recession in 2008-2009.”

Maddox said he believes Wynn Las Vegas will be able to rebound in the second half of 2021, once the pandemic has ended, with the return of conventions, nightclubs, theaters and high occupancy levels.

Until then, he said, the company must focus on getting through the next 12 months while maintaining its culture and brand.

“I’m committed to making sure Wynn emerges on top. But it will take each of you to make it happen,” he said in the letter. “I want you to be an owner of the Company. It is your dedication that will allow our culture and values to prevail.”

The stock grant was made available after Maddox requested the board’s Compensation Committee cancel 140,000 shares that had previously been granted to him based on certain performance objectives.

Maddox received 24,501 shares through the retention awards, Chief Financial Officer Craig Billings received 13,476 and Executive Vice President Ellen Whittemore received 6,585.

Wynn Resort Ltd. shares were down 1.3 percent Thursday morning, trading at $80.21 on the Nasdaq.

