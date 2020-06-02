Wynn Resorts pushes back Thursday opening to 10 a.m.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. was the second casino operator to move its reopening time after a night of violent confrontations Monday in the resort corridor.

Encore and Wynn in Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Traffic is minimal near the Encore and Wynn Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020, because of the COVID-19 worldwide shutdown. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s two Strip properties will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, instead of 12:01 a.m., as casino companies pivoted quickly to rapidly changing conditions in Southern Nevada.

The company announced the switch Tuesday afternoon as industry leaders pondered reopening changes in light of protests in Las Vegas and across the country over racial injustice spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Wynn properties were among a handful of resorts that had planned to open as early as state leaders authorized it. Gov. Steve Sisolak in May announced casinos would be allowed to reopen Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.