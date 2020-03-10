Las Vegas convention vendors lose business amid coronavirus scare

Some vendors to Las Vegas’ convention sector are struggling to find work as conventions continue to alter or outright cancel plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A worker from Pavillon Event Service installs the Visteon's, a global technology company, booth ahead of CES on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers install the APTIV's, a global technology company, booth ahead of CES on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers from Pavillon Event Service unload construction equipments next to the Visteon's, a global technology company, booth ahead of CES on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jesse Jenkins, an audio and video engineer who helps set up displays for major conventions in Las Vegas, hasn’t seen work this scarce since the Great Recession.

While he usually has work scheduled six weeks in advance, he has no jobs lined up after his work at the ConExpo-Con/Ag construction equipment show wraps up Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

He’s not alone; Jenkins, the second vice president of entertainment industry workers union IATSE Local 720, said he’s seen other members struggle to find work as conventions continue to alter or outright cancel plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Other convention vendors are facing similar challenges.

“Our work is looking pretty bleak the next two months,” Jenkins said. “It’s scary.”

Industry ‘will be hurting’

The members of IATSE Local 720 are those who work behind the scenes at trade shows, making sure things run smoothly by controlling audio and visual effects, setting up monitors, LED walls, and more.

Jenkins said they started losing work about two weeks ago; the 1,700-member union has so far seen 19 major trade shows canceled in April or May from the coronavirus outbreak.

Even those that haven’t canceled — like ConExpo — have had certain exhibitors pull out, which can result in the on-call, hourly union members losing days of work.

“We’ve had 100-by-100-foot booths load in the show and then decide to cancel and leave,” Jenkins said. “The next couple months, my membership will be hurting.”

Noelle Haddad-McCann, president of TNG Models, has also started to see the effects from canceled jobs over the past couple weeks.

The modeling and talent agency books models for various shoots, events and trade shows in Las Vegas and surrounding cities. Just last week, the agency lost three bookings for events that were postponed, including ShopTalk at Mandalay Bay. There were also smaller photo shoots with traveling photographers that were canceled, she said.

New bookings in the near-term don’t look promising. Haddad-McCann said the agency usually gets between 10 and 15 inquiries on a typical Monday morning. But the phone lines this Monday morning were silent.

“It seems like everything is just on pause,” she said. “Companies are hesitant to contract new deals because nobody knows how this virus will affect our city over the next 4-12 weeks. … We’ve already seen a large decrease in new booking inquiries over the last week. It feels like nobody’s coming to Vegas.”

On-site massage service providers are also taking a hit amid the outbreak. While March is one of the busiest times of the year for Las Vegas-based Professional Massage Inc., Vice President Tori Sadiki said the company’s massage therapists are starting to notice business slowing down.

“We’ve seen a small decrease over what we’d typically have this time a year,” she said. “It’s hard to tell because it’s a busy time for us anyway.”

So far, the company’s 500 or so workers have been impacted by four convention cancellations or postponements. Tourists’ concerns about skin-to-skin contact during the outbreak has also led to a slight dip in business.

“It doesn’t seem like a mass scare or something constantly happening, but there definitely are remarks and some people that are taking that step of caution (and not getting a massage),” Sadiki said.

In the meantime, Sadiki said massage therapists are being extra diligent when cleaning. Workers are making sure customers notice their usual sanitation efforts — wiping down chairs between massages, for instance — to put them at ease, and now are both sanitizing and washing their hands between each session.

“Being in the healthcare field, it’s our responsibility to not contribute to the spread of germs,” she said.

‘So many people’ affected

Sadiki said the company has been encouraging workers to “make the most” of a busy March, when large groups of visitors are in town for conventions and March Madness.

“We’re trying to be positive,” she said. “It’s one of the busiest months for the city, so we’re hoping that carries us through.”

Sadiki is confident there will be continued business in the long term; the company is looking to hire for the World Series of Poker, which kicks off in May.

For massage therapists who were scheduled to work at cancelled events, Sadiki said the company can send them out to other locations for work, such as the Fashion Show Mall or another resort.

But other jobs aren’t so flexible.

Jenkins said while he doesn’t expect the slowdown in business will last long, he’d encourage members to start saving money as the local convention business’ future remains hazy.

Haddad-McCann said she’s hoping business picks up again soon, but said she’s not sure how long the effects of the virus will last.

The agency has a financial reserve set aside for economic threats — a lesson learned during the Great Recession — but Haddad-McCann said the models will need to start saving their money if work continues to slow down.

“Most of our models have other jobs, too, so hopefully that will help them,” she said. “It’s really scary – conventions are a huge part of our local economy. There are so many people involved that can be affected.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.