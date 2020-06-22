Culinary union: Masks only at tables games not enough for worker safety

The local culinary union is set to host a video conference in response to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s updated health and safety policies at noon Monday.

Guest service representatives wear protective masks and gloves while checking people in at TI on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The local culinary union is set to host a video conference in response to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s updated health and safety policies at noon Monday, shortly after issuing a statement saying the policies don’t do enough to protect hotel-casino workers.

The Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday that Nevada casinos must require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.

According to a Thursday press release from Culinary Workers Union Local 226, it applauds the updated guidance and said it’s “great news for dealers,” but it is “not enough.”

“What about the rest of the tens of thousands of hospitality workers?” the statement reads. “The Culinary Union demands that casinos and hotels implement the same face covering mandate for visitors interacting with bartenders, cocktail servers, food servers, bell persons, porters, guest room attendants, cashiers, and other customer-facing positions.”

In May, the union proposed that all customers should be required to wear masks for the protection of hospitality workers. On Thursday, it said it’s demanding the control board update its face covering policies, and require mandatory and regular testing of all frontline hotel-casino employees.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, a cloth face covering may keep the wearer from spreading COVID-19 to others.

“Reopening without a requirement that all patrons wear masks puts hospitality and gaming workers, their families and communities, and the general public at risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases,” according to the union statement.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, affiliates of Unite Here, represent roughly 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

