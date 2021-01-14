Encore opening COVID-19 vaccination center on Monday

A University Medical Center vaccination center will be set up inside the property’s convention space, near the self-parking garage. It will be equipped to offer hundreds of vaccinations each day, according to a Wynn Resorts release.

The Encore resort-casino will double as a COVID-19 vaccination center, starting Monday.

A University Medical Center vaccination center will be set up inside the property’s convention space, near the self-parking garage. The center is equipped to offer hundreds of vaccinations each day, according to a Thursday news release from Wynn Resorts Ltd.

“We offered Encore as a vaccination location to help facilitate vaccine distribution as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the Las Vegas Valley,” said Wynn CEO Matt Maddox in a Thursday news release. Wynn had originally partnered with UMC in April to provide onsite COVID-19 testing to its employees.

The Encore location will replace the existing vaccination clinic at UMC’s Delta Point Building at 901 Rancho Lane.

Vaccinations will be available to Nevada residents eligible under state guidelines. Currently, that includes health care workers, first responders and those 70 and older.

Appointments may need to be booked several weeks in advance, and can be scheduled online at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling 702-383-2619. Operational hours will be Monday through Friday initially, and may expand as the program grows.

“The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore will serve as a valuable asset to our community as we work together to protect our most vulnerable populations and eventually bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in the release.

