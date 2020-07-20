Fines for 2 businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules

Two more businesses have violated health and safety measures, while overall compliance has increased.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference in Carson City on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, where he announced a directive mandating Nevadans wear face coverings in most public places. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two more Nevada businesses have received citations for failing to comply with state health and safety measures, but the state’s Division of Industrial Relations says overall compliance among businesses is on the rise.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials conducted follow-up visits at 225 businesses across the state and found 94 percent were in compliance. Nine were issued citations.

More follow-up visits this week will take place at pools, gyms and other establishments with low compliance rates or areas with a higher risk of transmission without health and safety measures, according to a Monday statement from DIR.

OSHA has visited more than 2,600 business establishments across the state to determine compliance with the state’s new health and safety measures.

Statewide, the compliance rate is 94 percent in both Southern and Northern Nevada, based on 358 observations on July 16 and 17.

Of the 122 convenience stores observed, 91 percent were compliant; 93 percent of 59 general retail stores were compliant; 98 percent of 55 restaurants were compliant; 96 percent of 53 clothing stores were compliant; and 100 percent of 12 grocery stores were compliant.

The Dillinger, a pub located at 1224 Arizona Street in Boulder City, received a $4,858 citation on Monday after local authorities observed ongoing noncompliance.

An O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 9 Retail Road #2 in Dayton was issued an $8,675 penalty after officials observed noncompliance for general and industry-specific directives during both an initial observation and follow-up visit. The employer had received a notice and request for compliance during the first visit. If noncompliance continues, OSHA can order the business to cease operations.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.