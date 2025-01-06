From high-speed rail to major Strip developments, here are projects to watch in 2025

With major projects underway like Brightline’s high speed railway, the A’s stadium and major Strip developments, 2025 could be a big year for Las Vegas.

This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction continues on the new tower at the M Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Renderings depict the planned layout of the Athletics' ballpark and Bally's Corp. resort to be built on the 36-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site. (Courtesy: Clark County)

An aerial shot of the 2,000 acres of land that is set to house UNLV's future North Campus. (UNLV Special Collections and Archives)

An updated rendering of the Hylo Park development on the former sites of the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. (Agora Realty and Management)

An updated rendering of the proposed hotel-casino development that changed its name from Harlem Nights to Westside. (Harlem Nights LLC)

A rendering for the BLVD retail center that is under construction on the Las Vegas Strip and could open in 2025. (BLVD)

Here's a rendering of the 648-foot, 486-room non-gaming KDH Hotel, just west of Treasure Island. The tower will include parking, five floors of retail, 26 floors of hotel rooms and a two-level synagogue on the top floors. (Courtesy of Adam Stegmann, Perlman Architects)

An artist's rendering of the proposed project by LVXP, which includes a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater on 17 acres between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

This is an updated artist’s rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Athletics to be built on the site of the Tropicana hotel and casino. (Courtesy)

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While few major projects are slated to open in 2025, it is still expected to be a buzzy year with many high-profile developments slated to get underway in the Las Vegas Valley, including the Athletics’ future stadium on the former site of the Tropicana hotel-casino.

Here are some of the biggest projects to watch in the new year.

A’s Stadium

Las Vegas’ first Major League Baseball team is set to start construction on its $1.75 billion stadium in 2025. The 945,000-square-foot Athletics stadium will built on the site of the former Tropicana casino-hotel, which was imploded in October. The A’s owner will contribute $1 billion to the project and utilize $350 million of the $380 million earmarked for the project from a special 2023 legislative session.

The stadium will sit on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. Bally’s Corp., which has a ground lease for the land owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., plans to build a casino-hotel and develop some shared space with the A’s on the remaining 26 acres.

The stadium will be able to accommodate 33,000 fans. Additionally, the stadium will have the first under-seat cooling system in the MLB. Roughly 41 food and beverage outlets are planned for the stadium, including 23 public concession stands and 18 public bars.

The A’s plan to have the stadium completed in time for the start of the 2028 MLB season.

High-speed rail

Brightline West’s high-speed rail is one of the West’s most anticipated projects. The project would connect Las Vegas to Los Angeles County, bringing residents to and from Southern Nevada in just two hours with speeds of up to 200 mph. After breaking ground in April 2024, construction is expected to progress in 2025.

The project secured billions in federal funds in 2024, with a projected total cost of $12 billion.

Brightline plans to build stations in Las Vegas and in California in Rancho Cucamonga, the Victor Valley and Hesperia.

LVXP

Be on the lookout for the construction of another hotel on the Strip: the currently unnamed LVXP project. The multibillion-dollar hotel and condominium project was greenlit in December by Clark County commissioners. Located between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino-hotels, the 752-foot, 2,605-unit project is proposed by a group of Las Vegas-based real estate developers.

Additionally, an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and 6,000-seat theater are being built alongside the complex. The project is expected to take four years to build and has already received Federal Aviation Administration height-restriction clearance.

KDH Hotel

The Jewish-focused KDH Hotel, formerly known as King David Hotel, is expected to move forward in 2025. The 42-story hotel with a two-level synagogue is expected to go before the Clark County Commission early this year after being recommended for approval by the Paradise Town Advisory Board on Dec. 11. The 648-foot project would tower above the nearby 368-foot Treasure Island, and include 486 rooms, kosher meals, restaurants, bars, a banquet facility, retail and convention space.

There has been some opposition from Treasure Island officials, who believe “the project will have adverse impacts on surrounding properties due to increased traffic and heavy polluting.”

BLVD

Announced in 2023, BLVD is the newest and largest retail center on the Strip and is slated to open in early 2025. From developers Gindi Capital, the 400,000-square-foot, 10-acre complex is at 3755 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The new destination will include an In-N-Out, H&M, Adidas, Pandora, ABC Stores and New Tradition. During the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Puma storefront opened, although the remaining are still gearing up. Space is still available for lease at the center.

Dream Casino

Planned for the southeast side of Las Vegas Boulevard, the boutique casino-hotel Dream Las Vegas is still underway. After asking for a time extension from the Las Vegas City Council, the stalled project is something to look out for in the new year. The project broke ground in 2022, but has been periodically stalled due to delays in financing.

With 531 rooms, it is designed to offer a smaller, boutique-style experience and is slated to cost $550 million to $575 million.

M Resort expansion

The new 384-room tower at Penn Entertainment Corp.’s M Resort in Henderson is on track to open in summer 2025. The $206 million project also will add 40,000 square feet of convention space to the M.

Durango expansion

The new off-Strip casino is getting a major expansion in the new year. Owners Red Rock Resorts are expanding the Durango, adding 25,000 square feet of casino space, 230 new slot machines and a new covered parking garage with more than 2,000 spaces.

The project was expected to start at the end of 2024 and cost around $116 million. The casino, located off the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, opened in December 2023 and experienced out-of-the-gate financial success.

Hard Rock

The Mirage’s transition into the Hard Rock continues into 2025. Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Indian Tribe of Florida, closed The Mirage on July 17, after 34 years in business. It plans to expand the property with a guitar-shaped hotel tower replacing the iconic Mirage volcano.

The expansion to the property also includes new casino areas, retail spaces, restaurants with outdoor seating, a nightclub and a dayclub, additional back-of-house areas and more, according to county records. Resort officials previously said when the resort expansion is complete, the casino will grow from 94,000 square feet to 174,000 square feet while the convention space will grow from 200,000 square feet to 283,000 square feet. The theater will go from 3,278 theater seats to 6,265 and 18 food and beverage outlets to 21.

Jokers Wild

Say goodbye to Jokers Wild in 2025 as Boyd Gaming plans its reinvestment into Southern Nevada. Construction on the new Cadence Crossing casino on the current Jokers Wild property has been underway since late 2024. The Henderson casino will include a 10,000-square-foot casino floor with 450 slot machines, multiple dining options and live entertainment.

With plans to finish in 2026, the newly built casino, located on a 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, will be positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community, Boyd Gaming said.

Former Riviera site

A mixed-use development featuring 600-foot towers and a 439-foot amusement ride on 10 acres south of Fontaine­bleau Las Vegas at Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards is proposed for a portion of the former Riviera site by Las Vegas developer Brett Torino.

The towers would include a 750-room nongaming hotel and 425 condominium units. A 3,310-seat domed performance venue also is tabbed for the easternmost 5 acres, which Fontainebleau is buying for $112.5 million.

Westside casino-resort

The Historic Westside is seeing some development with the Westside casino-resort, formerly called Harlen Nights. Located off Jackson Avenue and F Street, the hotel has received FAA approval for 34 stories.

The California-based developer Shlomo Meiri said the goal is to “reinvent the historical Westside.” It is still in its preliminary stages and is going through the land entitlement process.

Hylo Park

The $380 million Hylo Park project from developer Agora Realty will be located on the former site of Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho. The entirety of the Hylo Park project was envisioned as a walkable mixed-use residential community that doubles as an “Olympic village” for youth sports, Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty, told the Review-Journal in April.

Additional plans include a 175-room hotel, almost 700 residential units, a car wash, child care center, a vocational school, ice rink and indoor and outdoor recreation centers and liquor stores. The ice rink and parking garage are left over from the former casinos.

To create that Olympic village atmosphere, the Hylo Park project will include a 158,000-square-foot indoor “multisport” facility; an outdoor field that can host soccer games, outdoor events and watch parties; and a 30,000-square-foot “educational sports school” for kids, Lefton said.

5K acres in North Las Vegas

UNLV and North Las Vegas are in discussions to develop 5,000 acres of soon-to-be former federal land. Roughly 2,00 acres could become UNLV’s North Campus. The rest of the land could become health care facilities, manufacturing, housing and more, according to UNLV, but the city of North Las Vegas hasn’t unveiled its plans.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said the university hopes some of the 2,000 acres could start to be transferred to university control in early 2025.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.