It’Sugar candy shops files for bankruptcy

Candy store chain It’Sugar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, citing its inability to make up for sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’Sugar, a Florida-based company, said its four locations in Las Vegas, including its U.S. flagship location on the Strip, will remain open.

The retailer, owned by BBX Capital Corp., shuttered its approximately 100 locations in March as a result of the pandemic and opened in June and July, though sales haven’t improved.

“Unfortunately, it has become necessary for IT’SUGAR to make this filing, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand, sales levels, and consumer behavior, as well as the recessionary economic environment, have had a material adverse effect on IT’SUGAR’s business, results of operations and financial condition,” said BBX Capital President Jarret Levan in a statement.

According to court documents, most of It’Sugar’s unsecured debt claims are from landlords, including $502,973.28 in rent money owed for its store at Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip.

