Jobless gig workers unable to file claims as system launch delayed

An update to Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system that gives gig workers, contractors and the self-employed the ability to file weekly claims did not launch Saturday morning as planned

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Saturday morning that despite working with vendor Geographic Solutions overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning to launch the new filing system on the EmployNV website, the system would not be live at 8 a.m. as expected.

The department expects the new system will be launched at an “undetermined time” on Saturday.

The PUA is one of three unemployment-related provisions under the $2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress and makes independent contractors and self-employed workers eligible for unemployment benefits. The assistance is also made available to gig workers — short-term or temporary workers who usually connect with customers using an online platform such as Uber, Lyft or Instacart.

Claimants can view an updated PUA claimant guide at detr.nv.gov/pua.

