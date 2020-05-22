Nevada gig workers can file continued claims beginning Saturday, agency says

Heather Korbulic, the director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the payment system is slated to go live Saturday morning.

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gig workers, contractors and the self employed should be able to begin filing weekly claims under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system starting Saturday morning.

In her inaugural weekly Friday morning press briefing, Heather Korbulic, the director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the payment system is slated to go live Saturday morning, and payments should begin as soon as Wednesday. Filers should file for each week they’ve been eligible for, she said.

The PUA is one of three unemployment-related provisions under the $2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress and makes independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits.

Korbulic said DETR’s IT and project staff worked through the night on Thursday to stand up “the second and most complex part of the PUA bill.”

The first part of the website was launched last week at employnv.gov.

“Assuming everything goes well this evening, once the system is stood up as expected, filers can begin filing weekly claims starting this weekend,” Korbulic said.

