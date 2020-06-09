Miracle Mile reopens for Las Vegas Strip shopping

A shopping mall on the Strip that closed amid the coronavirus pandemic has reopened. Miracle Mile Shops opened its doors again Tuesday.

The Miracle Mile Shops, within Planet Hollywood Resort, shown on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A shopping mall on the Strip that closed amid the coronavirus pandemic has reopened.

Miracle Mile Shops opened its doors again Tuesday. It had been slated to reopen June 4, when casinos were allowed to let guests back in, but delayed it out of “an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and guests.”

Its temporary hours of operations are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Miracle Mile, which features 200 shops, “will undergo frequent cleaning and sanitization with an emphasis on high touch points” and boost the “visibility and quantity of housekeeping staff and equipment,” the news release said.

It also installed additional touchless hand-sanitizer stations and offers designated curbside pickup areas.

The mall, attached to Planet Hollywood, is owned by Illinois-based Miller Capital Advisory and California public pension fund CalPERS.

Miracle Mile closed March 18, though some restaurants remained open for curbside service, a representative said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.