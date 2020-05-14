Nevada one of many yet to process gig worker, other jobless claims

Nevada has plenty of company in other states mired in delays processing unemployment claims.

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Data released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor show 22 states, including Nevada, had yet to process unemployment claims for independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers as of last week.

Meanwhile, Nevada is one of 37 states that had yet to process claims for those who had already exhausted their benefits before the economic impact of the coronavirus and are seeking a 13-week extension of benefits.

The provisions were created as part of the $2 trillion federal relief package known as the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law March 27.

