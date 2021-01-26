Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire

More than two months after a house fire killed tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, a Connecticut fire department has released a report on its investigation.

Video from New London Fire Department and 911 audio from fire that killed former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

Tony Hsieh gestures during an interview before the start of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2012.

The early morning sun lights up the home at 500 Pequot Ave., along the Thames River, pictured on Nov. 29, 2020, in New London, Conn. Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh suffered fatal injuries from a fire at the home on Nov. 18 before dawn.

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, left no will before he died as a result of injuries suffered in a house fire last month in Connecticut, court documents said. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

A mural dedicated to Tony Hsieh in the DT Alley near Fremont and 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

The marquee at Corduroy is dedicated to Tony Hsieh in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

In this Oct. 13, 2008 file photo, Vegas Young Professionals named Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh, 34, its 2008 Mover and Shaker of the Year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The early morning sun lights up the home at 500 Pequot Ave, right, along the Thames River, pictured on Nov. 29, 2020, in New London, Conn. Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh suffered fatal injuries in a fire at the home on Nov. 18 before dawn. (Steven Frischling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of the house fire in New London, Connecticut, that ultimately led to Tony Hsieh's death from complications of smoke inhalation.

The scene of the house fire in New London, Connecticut, that ultimately led to Tony Hsieh's death from complications of smoke inhalation. (New London Fire Department)

The scene of the house fire in New London, Connecticut, that ultimately led to Tony Hsieh's death from complications of smoke inhalation. (New London Fire Department)

The blaze that killed tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh last year may have been started by a portable propane heater, carelessly discarded smoking materials or misused candles, fire investigators reported Tuesday.

Investigators in New London, Connecticut, officially classified the cause as undetermined, but also reported it is possible Hsieh may have intentionally set the fire. The investigation could be reopened if new information arises, the report stated.

According to the report, there was physical evidence that Hsieh may have been impaired at the time of the fire.

“In and around where Hsieh was found were: several Whip-It brand nitrous oxide chargers and whipping cream dispenser, a marijuana pipe, and Fernet Branca liqueur bottles (50 ml),” the report states.

The report was produced by fire officials in New London, where Hsieh had been visiting family and friends.

Hsieh, the 46-year-old former Zappos CEO, died Nov. 27 — nine days after the Nov. 18 fire — of complications from smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident.

Firefighters in New London were called to the blaze at 500 Pequot Ave. about 3 a.m. Hsieh was pulled from a storage shed adjacent to the home and taken to a local hospital, then transferred to another hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he later died.

Shortly before the fire broke out, Hsieh locked the door from inside the shed, according to the fire report.

One witness, Daniel Elmhorst, told New London police that Hsieh and Rachael Brown, who owns the home, got into a disagreement earlier in the night about the cleanliness of the house, and Hsieh said he was going to sleep in the unheated shed, according to a police report.

Another witness, Anthony Hebert, told police Hsieh was distraught over the recent death of his dog, but he had never heard Hsieh make suicidal or homicidal statements. He told police he did not think Hsieh would intentionally try to hurt himself.

Police found no criminal violations in connection with the fire.

Two days before the fire, New London firefighters twice responded to the home on Pequot Avenue within half an hour. After insisting on investigating, they found melted plastic on a stove top and a candle burning in an unsafe location. It’s unclear if Hsieh was inside at the time.

Ultimately, the call was not found to be suspicious, New London Fire Marshal Vernon Skau said Tuesday.

Hsieh invested heavily in downtown Las Vegas, becoming the face of its revitalization. His death came just months after he stepped down from Zappos in August after more than 20 years at the helm.

Hebert told police Hsieh left the company due to mental health concerns and a midlife crisis.

The same month he retired from Zappos, Hsieh’s family and friends were concerned for his welfare and trying to get him into rehab, the Review-Journal reported last month.

In Park City, Utah, where Hsieh had purchased several homes and had been spending his time last year, police responded to his ski-town mansion twice for welfare checks in August.

Police responded to the same mansion eight times for various disturbance calls in September — more than once for reported violations of the city’s open flame ban.

Hsieh’s time in Park City was marked by frequent parties. He seemed to display erratic behavior, and reports of his drug use had sparked concern, the Review-Journal has reported.

