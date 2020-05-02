Allegiant Stadium workers to get on-site coronavirus testing

The move comes as new positive coronavirus cases, mainly tied to a team of electricians on the site that were identified in the last few weeks.

Workers carry out sidewalk pouring and landscaping work on Allegiant Stadium on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium officials are teaming up with the Southern Nevada Health District to carry out targeted, on-site voluntary coronavirus testing next week.

The collaboration is part of a larger community tracing effort the SNHD is carrying out to determine COVID-19 cases among workers on the $2 billion project, Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of constructing the stadium, said in a statement Friday.

The move comes as new positive coronavirus cases, mainly tied to a team of electricians on the site, were identified in the last few weeks.

“This testing will help us better understand the nature of these cases and enable us to make further decisions,” the statement read.

There have been 16 positive cases of coronavirus identified on the site.

Mortenson-McCarthy has already implemented social distancing measures on the site and began requiring all workers to wear a face covering while on duty. Some work was also shifted to late nights to help reduce congestion within certain areas of the project.

Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4,000 craft workers, trade partners and vendors have been on site.

Stadium crews continue to follow guidance on the coronavirus issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local, state, and federal authorities.

“Our team will make changes and adjustments as needed or identified to help protect everyone on the Allegiant Stadium project,” Mortenson-McCarthy said.

