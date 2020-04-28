4 more workers at Allegiant Stadium project infected by COVID-19

There have now been seven confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus at the Allegiant Stadium project site, according to the joint venture leading the stadium’s construction.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with completed roof panel installation on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Allegiant Stadium project site.

The new case count of seven released Tuesday by Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture leading the $2 billion stadium’s construction, was the first update since a third worker at the site, a visiting trade partner, was reported April 17 to have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Mortenson-McCarthy’s highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community,” a news release from the joint venture read. “Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4,000 craft workers and various trade partners and vendors have been on site.”

All stadium workers who tested positive had limited contact with others on site because of strict social distancing protocols in place, the release said.

Mortenson-McCarthy continues to collaborate with local labor groups and is taking precautions to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, it said.

Last week additional health and safety measures were added on the project, including requiring all workers and site visitors to wear face coverings.

The joint venture also implemented an on-site permit process for project partners that details additional controls and safeguards for work completed on site.

Increased monitoring also was imposed at the site to ensure compliance with safety measures by all workers. More work was shifted to late nights as well to reduce congestion within certain areas of the project.

“We continue to follow guidance on COVID-19 issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal authorities,” Mortenson-McCarthy said. “Our team will implement changes and adjustments as needed or identified to help protect everyone on the Allegiant Stadium project.”

