JetBlue becomes first major airline to require passengers to wear masks

JetBlue will be the first major airline to require passengers to wear masks aboard its flights.

A Jet Blue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The low-cost carrier will begin the mandatory use of face coverings by customers Monday, the company announced this week.

The airline, which already requires crew members to wear face coverings while working, said it modeled its policy on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend all individuals wear a face covering in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer for JetBlue, said in a news release. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

The new policy will require customers to wear a face covering their nose and mouth throughout the flying process, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

JetBlue will remind passengers of the requirement before their flight via email and at the airport with terminal signage and announcements. Small children who aren’t able to maintain a face covering are exempt from the requirement.

The airline is instituting the policy as the nation’s airline industry is being hit hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue saw a 58 percent decrease in passenger volume in March at McCarran International Airport, flying 40,149 passengers in and out of Las Vegas, down from March 2019’s tally of 95,202.

This is the latest step JetBlue is taking to increase the safety of crew members and customers. Since late March JetBlue has limited the number of seats available on most flights to promote social distancing.

All of JetBlue’s aircraft are equipped with hospital grade high-efficiency particulate air filters. All recirculated air is passed through these HEPA filters before re-entering the cabin and being mixed with fresh air, with all of the air in the cabin being completely changed every three minutes on average.

JetBlue has increased its aircraft cleanings at night and between flights, using disinfectant approved to kill the coronavirus.

