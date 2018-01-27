Las Vegas business leaders predict trends in tourism, real estate and employment

Las Vegas’ business elite gave the bad and the good of expectations for 2018 and beyond.

Las Vegas’ business elite gave the bad and the good of expectations for 2018 and beyond Friday.

About 2,000 business leaders gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual Preview event, here is a recap of the highlights:

Tourism: The bad

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter blamed a 1.7 percent decrease in annual visitors to the Las Vegas Valley in part on the Oct.. 1 shooting.

He also credited a strong U.S. dollar for the decrease.

The valley saw 42.2 million visitors in 2017, fewer than the 43.2 million visitors predicted earlier on, he said.

Ralenkotter expects 42.7 million visitors this year.

Tourism: The good

Clark County saw $3.44 billion in taxable retail sales October 2017, a 3.8 percent increase year over year, with a large percent of those sales from tourist spending, RCG Economics Principal John Restrepo said. The county hit a 10-year low in October 2010 with about $2.3 billion in taxable retail sales.

Ralenkotter said the valley saw a 5.2 percent increase in convention attendance last year and a 2.1 percent increase in revenue per available room.

Real estate: The good

Las Vegas’ growing trade show season has led to investment in new convention space, rooms and related properties, Restrepo said.

He expects a $1.3 billion investment in hotel construction in 2018 and a $12.4 billion investment between 2019 and 2023. Restrepo said he predicts investments made in 2018 will go toward 572,000 square feet of new convention space, 1,194 new rooms, and four new properties.

He predicted construction from 2019 to 2023 to go toward 1.2 million square feet of new convention space, 7,260 new rooms and nine new properties.

Total investment reached $429 million in 2017 for three new properties and 151,199 square feet of new convention space, he said.

For local industrial property, the vacancy rate shrank to 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a 10-year high of about 15 percent between the third quarters of 2010 and 2013, he said.

Real estate: The bad

The same could not be said, however, for the local vacancy rates of retail and speculative office space.

Restrepo’s data showed retail as 10.4 percent vacant in the third quarter of 2017 and speculative office vacancy at 19.5 percent in the same period. Both were about double the vacancy rates of retail and speculative office space from 2007’s third quarter.

“It’s becoming a big issue for us,” he said.

On the residential side, Restrepo said he worries about a growing gap between average new home prices and average existing home prices as well as the volume of new home sales compared to the volume of existing home sales.

The gap has widened since November 2007. The median price for a new home was $343,588 for November 2017, he said. The median price for an existing home was $225,900, a difference of $117,688.

In November 2007, the median price for a new home was about $325,000. The median price for existing home about $275,000, a difference of about $50,000.

Meanwhile, December 2007 saw sales of about 2,000 existing homes and about 1,500 new homes.

Restrepo’s latest data showed 4,163 existing home sales compared to 767 new home sales.

Employment: The good

Multiple speakers said they hope President Donald Trump’s tax bill trickles down to improved wages.

Restrepo said increases in jobs in sectors like education and business services show the local economy is diversifying to include more than gaming.

Employment: The bad

Restrepo said he believes wage stagnation has played a part in local reluctance to buy new homes and the popularity of renting apartments.

The Las Vegas area apartment vacancy rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 7.5 percent, compared to 10.5 percent around 2010.

Wages still lag nationwide, Restrepo said. Inflation-adjusted average weekly earnings in the Las Vegas area were at $669 for November 2017, below a nine-year high of over $700 in November 2008.

Las Vegas area employees worked 33.9 hours a week on average, with the state at 34.1 hours and the nation at 34.4 hours in November 2017.

In November 2009, the Las Vegas area and Nevada were around 36 hours and the nation was around 34 hours.

Restrepo credits the stagnation with automation, employers still working employees under recession-era staff sizes and employers’ preference to work with contractors rather than full-time workers.

While the tax bill and overall confidence in less regulation during the Trump administration has sent the stock market up, employees have not yet seen benefits, he said.

He believes 65 percent of existing Las Vegas jobs will be replaced with robots by 2035. The least protected jobs include telemarketers, cashiers, administrative staffers and servers. The most protected jobs include doctors, social workers and surgeons.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.