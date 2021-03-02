Several Las Vegas hotels offering COVID-19 tests for guests

The testing protocols are meant to strengthen health and safety standards and assist tourists from states with strict travel restrictions, according to the companies.

Getting a COVID-19 test is as easy as taking a trip to the spa for some Las Vegas tourists.

A number of hotel-casinos in the city’s resort corridor offer on-site COVID-19 testing, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Reviv Spa, Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Main Street Station and MGM Resorts International properties.

The Cosmopolitan

Spokespeople for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said its testing site at Reviv Spa has been available to hotel guests and the general public since the property reopened on June 4. There is also a separate on-site testing facility specifically for employees.

The site is available around-the-clock and offers travel certificates for guests who test negative and need medical documentation for airlines or residential requirements. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which detects the genetic material of the virus, costs $100, according to Reviv’s website.

The California and Fremont Hotel

Boyd Gaming offers COVID-19 tests to certain guests at its Main Street Station property.

The casino operator, which attracts a large share of Las Vegas’ Hawaiian tourists, teamed up with Hawaiian Airlines to offer testing to the airlines’ customers, as well as Hawaiian travelers staying at the California or Fremont Hotel.

The island requires returning travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours upon arrival in order to bypass a two-week quarantine.

Boyd’s appointment-only site launched on Oct. 15 and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week for both walk-up and drive-through customers. The PCR nasal swab tests start at $90, and needs to be scheduled no later than 72 hours before departure.

“COVID testing sites are important to our community, from a tourism perspective,” Boyd spokesman David Strow said. “We want to help encourage more visitation from Hawaii. … I think every little bit helps.”

Boyd Gaming also hosted a COVID-19 testing facility at The Orleans before the hotel-casino reopened in June, and is currently hosting a food distribution site at its Eastside Cannery property, which has yet to reopen.

“We want to step up to help the community in any way we can during the pandemic,” Strow said.

MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts also offers on-site testing for guests, despite not having a dedicated COVID-19 testing lab, according to its safety plan.

If an MGM guest cannot go to an off-site facility for a COVID-19 test, the company offers a telemedicine consultation through the University Medical Center and can have an EMT arrive on-site to administer a test. The company also offers guests transportation to off-site testing locations.

MGM spokespeople for the company declined to provide additional comments. Spokespeople for Caesars Entertainment Inc., Red Rock Resorts Inc., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. did not respond to requests for comment.

