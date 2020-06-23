Tourism commission reviews results of travel survey

The Nevada Commission on Tourism is meeting to examine survey data showing just how reluctant would-be visitors are to travel at a time when COVID-19 exists.

Arriving passengers at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel.

A report issued by San Francisco-based Destination Analysts that surveys prospective visitors attitudes toward travel found the economic toll on tourism resulting from the coronavirus outbreak is not pretty.

To the question, “In the next month, how (if at all) do you expect the severity of the coronavirus situation in the United States to change?” the 1,200 people surveyed said 47.7 percent said they expected conditions to get worse. A week earlier, the percentage was 34.7 percent.

The Nevada Commission on Tourism meets Tuesday and is slated to review the survey results, which are nationwide and not Nevada-specific.

The percentage expecting things to get better declined from 33.6 percent to 21.5 percent.

As for fall travel, surveyors determined that 58.7 percent of those surveyed believe the virus situation will be resolved before fall arrives while 20.6 percent believe that it will.

The survey says 68.2 percent — up from 67.3 percent a week ago — are personally concerned about contracting the virus.

Destination Analysts also asked how safe people feel about participating in routine travel activities. People surveyed are most comfortable with non-team outdoor recreation activities like hiking and biking. On those, 18.2 percent consider those activities “somewhat unsafe” or “very unsafe.”

Other activities and what percentage feel they’re unsafe: going shopping, 28.4 percent; dining in a restaurant, 45.5 percent; visiting a museum, aquarium or other indoor attraction, 53 percent; using Uber, Lyft or a taxi, 57.4 percent; traveling on a commercial airliner, 61.1 percent; going to a casino, 66.9 percent; attending a musical performance, 67.9 percent; attending a conference or convention, 68.7 percent; attending a stadium sporting event, 70.6 percent; and traveling by bus, 73.3 percent.

The vacation activity most are worried about: going on a cruise, 77.1 percent, with most of them (58.7 percent) categorizing them as “very unsafe.”

The survey also tracks whether visitors would travel once the pandemic subsides or until a vaccine is widely distributed. Of those surveyed, 47.8 percent say they won’t travel again until the coronavirus situation blows over as opposed to 30.1 percent who would.

And, of those surveyed, 35.7 percent say they won’t travel until a vaccine is distributed with 36.2 percent saying they would travel before a vaccine is developed.

In survey questions involving the most talked-about coronavirus hotspots, Las Vegas ranked ninth among destinations discussed with 7.8 percent saying they had heard those discussions. Highest on that list: New York (80 percent) followed by Florida and California. Ten destinations ranked below Las Vegas, including New Orleans, Arizona and Hawaii.

The survey results were received by the commission as part of a subscription service that costs the state $3,800 a month.

Commissioners also will be reviewing data from the Governor’s Office on Economic Development when assessing the impact of the pandemic on the tourism economy.

