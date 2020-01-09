Las Vegas killer with facial neo-Nazi tattoos gets 44 years to life

Man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to at least 44 years behind bars.

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, led out of the courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, led into the courtroom during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, led out of the courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Frances Joy Portenier, daughter of a murder victim 75-year-old Jean Main, returns to her seat after delivering her victim impact statement during Bayzle Morgan's, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing her mother, sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, who was found guilty to first-degree murder for killing a 75-year-old woman, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to at least 44 years behind bars.

Bayzle Morgan pleaded guilty in April 2018 to first-degree murder, burglary and other charges for the fatal shooting of Jean Main. She was slain during an attempted burglary at her home in the northwest valley.

Morgan, who was convicted of an unrelated robbery in 2016, later attempted to withdraw the plea in the murder case but District Judge Michelle Leavitt denied the request.

On Thursday, Leavitt said she considered several factors in ordering Morgan, now 26, to serve 44 1/2 years to life in prison on charges of murder, burglary, robbery and conspiracy. He was given credit for 201 days he spent in custody on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.