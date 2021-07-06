6 killed in Las Vegas area shootings over July Fourth weekend

A violent Fourth of July weekend in the Las Vegas region left six people dead between Saturday and Monday, each killed in fatal shootings throughout the valley.

A view of the 1200 block of West Helen Avenue, where over half a dozen people were shot and two killed the night before, in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three people were fatally shot Saturday, two were killed Sunday and one was fatally shot Monday, according to area authorities.

A shooting at Allegiant Stadium early Sunday also left a Las Vegas police sergeant injured, police said.

Saturday homicides

The first homicide happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Las Vegas police said a man was shot outside of a west valley apartment, located on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard. The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man killed as 22-year-old Devin Reed, who died of gunshot wounds.

Around 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, Las Vegas officers responded to a central valley apartment, located on the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, after a report of a body found. Police said the man died “under suspicious circumstances.” The coroner’s office has since declared the death a homicide and identified the man killed as 55-year-old Miles Smith, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Saturday evening at about 9:50 p.m., Las Vegas officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a west valley parking lot, located on the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man killed as 19-year-old Raymond Wilson, who died of a gunshot wound to the back.

As of late Monday, no one had been arrested in connection with any of the fatal shootings Saturday, jail records show.

Officer injured

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, during a concert at Allegiant Stadium, an officer responded to a disturbance at the venue on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way. The man was taken into custody, but while being escorted to a security office, a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

The man fired a single round, which struck a police sergeant, whom police said was taken to University Medical Center and treated for survivable injuries. A second sergeant was also treated for minor injuries after the altercation.

The suspect, identified through Clark County booking logs as 28-year-old Lyndon Troung, faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon on a first responder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Troung, whom prosecutors said was from San Diego, was taken to a hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning and was not present for a court hearing in the case, during which he was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Fourth of July shooting

In North Las Vegas late Sunday, two men were fatally shot at a Fourth of July party at about 11:14 p.m. The shooting also left seven people wounded, North Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the pair killed as Aljavonn Williams, 22, and Maurice Clinkscale Jr., 21. Both men died from gunshot wounds suffered at the party on the 1200 block of West Helen Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they initially found one person suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, University Medical Center personnel reported to police that they had multiple shooting victims. Then staff at Dignity Health of North Las Vegas also informed police that they had a shooting victim.

Williams died at University Medical Center while Clinkscale died at the North Las Vegas hospital.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in an email Tuesday that police are still trying to determine what sparked the gunfire and identify who is responsible for the killings.

“There is still no suspect information available to be released,” Cuevas said. “It is unknown at this time if there was more than one shooter.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Monday shooting

The sixth area killing of the holiday weekend was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Monday, according to Las Vegas police. Officers responded to a shooting in a residential area on the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The coroner’s office had not identified the man killed as of Tuesday morning. It remains unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings in Metro’s jurisdiction may contact Las Vegas homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

