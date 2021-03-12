Wynn worker reported missing and armed 4 days before murder-suicide

Family members reported the man who allegedly killed a security guard at the hotel on Tuesday missing on March 5 and told Las Vegas police he “keeps a firearm in (his) vehicle.”

A Wynn Las Vegas employee who allegedly shot and killed a security guard at the Strip hotel before turning the gun on himself had been missing for four days and was known to be carrying a gun, according to missing persons report filed by Las Vegas police.

Reggie Tagget, 42, was last seen by his mother on March 5, according to the report obtained by the Review-Journal, when she went to his bedroom to confront him about taking money out of his brother’s bank account. Before she could, however, he left through a window and drove away in her car, the report said.

The family told police that Tagget had a gun and they did not know where he was going. He left his cell phone at the house.

The family said that Tagget had not said anything to indicate he was suicidal but “expressed concerns because of his demeanor in the last couple of months,” the report said. “Reggie’s teenage daughters are worried because Reggie has been asking them for money and they know he keeps a firearm in the vehicle he drives and he drinks alcohol.”

The report notes that Tagget worked at both the Wynn and Trader Joe’s. It was not immediately clear if police notified his employers.

On Tuesday night, Tagget drove to the Wynn and entered using his employee badge, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. After parking in a remote area of the fifth floor, a security guard, identified Thursday as 31-year-old Yoseph Almonte, approached and was shot by Tagget before he shot himself, it said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

