Sheriff, DA to discuss handling of crime issues during pandemic

Local officials have scheduled a Wednesday morning news conference to discuss how authorities are handling crime issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County district attorney’s office have scheduled a Wednesday morning news conference to discuss how the agencies are handling crime issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson will be speaking, Metro said. The conference will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m., and news media were directed to ask questions through email in order to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order banning public gatherings of 10 people or more.

According to a news release from Metro, Lombardo and Wolfson will be discussing “how police and the DA’s office are handling crime issues” during the pandemic.

Metro on Saturday began “compliance checks” of businesses deemed nonessential that have remained open despite Sisolak’s order to close.

The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that it will prosecute nonessential businesses that do not close as public nuisances.

