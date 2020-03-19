Dozens of Las Vegas police employees report ‘workplace exposure’

Las Vegas police said on Thursday that 48 employees have experienced “workplace exposure” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas police said on Thursday that 48 employees have experienced “workplace exposure” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The information was released in the form of a legal statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the newspaper asked if any Las Vegas police officers were under observation or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure during calls for service.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano read the legal statement over the phone.

It remains unclear if the employees in question are civilian employees or sworn officers, which would include patrol officers, corrections officers, detectives, ranked officers and the Metropolitan Police Department’s top brass.

It also remains unclear if any “workplace exposure” happened in a Metro building, including the department’s headquarters or substations around the valley, or if any exposure happened while on calls for service.

Zambrano said the 48 tally comes from employees who have “given notice.”

“For the purposes of the workplace exposure, for (workers’ compensation), they have to give notice of any injury or exposure,” Zambrano said, reading from the legal statement.

Las Vegas police announced Wednesday that the department’s substation front offices are temporarily closed to the public amid the pandemic, as well as the department’s records and fingerprint bureau, evidence vault section and special investigations section.

Clark County fire on Wednesday said four firefighters are staying home after possible COVID-19 exposure during a medical call. Another is staying home after a recent trip to Europe.

North Las Vegas and Henderson fire said no firefighters were under observation or quarantine as of Wednesday. The city of Las Vegas on behalf of the Las Vegas Fire Department declined to say.

Henderson and North Las Vegas police also said no officers were under observation or quarantine as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

