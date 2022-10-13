Las Vegas police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody

An officer was fatally shot Thursday morning while attempting to arrest a man behind UNLV.

An officer was fatally shot Thursday morning while attempting to arrest a man behind UNLV.

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Las Vegas police officer was transported to a local hospital following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning. (Brett Steidler / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around 800 block of East Flamingo Road after a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas police officer was killed Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department officials gather Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tyson Hampton (Metropolitan Police Department)

An officer was fatally shot Thursday morning while attempting to arrest a man behind UNLV.

Officer Truong Thai, 49, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso. He had been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999.

Officers were initially called around 1 a.m. to South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a press conference Thursday morning.

Thai and another officer found a suspect who was involved in the disturbance driving nearby, but when they attempted to arrest the man, he opened fire, striking Thai and a civilian, Lombardo said.

Thai and another officer shot back, and Tyson Hamptom, 24, was arrested near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road with minor injuries, the sheriff said.

The civilian that was shot was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Lombardo declined to provide more details on the domestic disturbance.

“I was at the hospital early this morning with his ex-wife and his daughter,” Lombardo said, choking up. “Our condolences go out to his family. We will be helping them in any way we can in the following days. The incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face every day just putting on the uniform and doing their job.”

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh, Undersheriff Chris Darcy and Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas stood behind the sheriff during the briefing with their heads hung low. Deputy Chief Jamie Prosser silently teared up on the side of the room while Lombardo spoke.

Metro wrote in a tweet Thursday morning that Thai was a firearms instructor at one point during his time with the department and was passionate about training new officers.

“He’s an honorable officer, a commendable officer and he’s done a fantastic job as part of the law enforcement community through his tenure here,” Lombardo said.

Hampton pleaded guilty last year to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, according to court records. He was sentenced to probation and community service. The court ordered him to turn over a Glock 19 9mm that court documents indicate was referenced in a July 2020 police report in Las Vegas.

Locals, politicians share thoughts

Throughout the morning, local residents and officials expressed their condolences to Thai’s family.

Attorney Maggie McLetchie said Thai was a former client of her law firm.

“He was a good cop and someone who stood up for diversity and fair treatment of officers of color at @LVMPD,” she wrote.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak posted that he was keeping Thai’s family in his thoughts.

“Officers and first responders put their lives on the line everyday to help keep us safe. Kathy and I are keeping Officer Thai’s family, friends, and loved ones in our hearts during this difficult time.”

Attorney General Aaron Ford and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman shared similar sentiments.

“Clark County joins with the entire community in mourning the death of Officer Truong Thai, following his tragic death in the line of duty while serving and protecting others,” the county wrote in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire LVMPD force.”

Nevada State Police said it expresses condolences to “our brothers and sisters” for their loss.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Digital content producer Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.